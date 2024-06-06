Biden Uses D-Day to Advance WWIII While Our Borders Are Open

Joe Biden traveled to France on Thursday to join world leaders for the anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II. He used the day to promote war with Russia. The fool bragged about killing Russians as our borders are wide open.

“They’ve inflicted on the Russian aggression,” Biden said. “They’ve suffered tremendous losses in Russia. The numbers are staggering. Three hundred and Fifty Thousand Russian Troops dead or wounded.”

Russian President Putin responded to Biden giving the okay to Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to fire deep into Russia. he suggested that he’s considering providing adversaries of the West with Russian long-range missiles. Putin said:

“That would mark their direct involvement in the war against the Russian Federation, and we reserve the right to act the same way,” Mr Putin told a three-hour meeting with the senior editors of international news agencies.

Because using such Western weapons involves military personnel of those countries controlling the missiles and selecting targets, Mr Putin claimed Moscow could take “asymmetrical” steps elsewhere in the world.

“If they consider it possible to deliver such weapons to the combat zone to launch strikes on our territory and create problems for us, why don’t we have the right to supply weapons of the same type to some regions of the world where they can be used to launch strikes on sensitive facilities of the countries that do it to Russia?” he said.

Putin’s close ally, Dmitry Medvedev, said the enemies of our enemies are our friends.

Putin also decreed that Russians could seize US assets and property if we seize theirs.

Ukraine has used U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter.

Who is firing the Himars? It takes a lot of training. French President Emanuel Macron is sending “trainers” to Ukraine. US trainers are there.

Meanwhile, Russia is sending “non-threatening” warships to the Caribbean but Cuba says it’s not a threat and just a drill.

Did I mention our borders are wide open? An administration would have to be incredibly stupid or hate us to start a war while our borders are open.

BREAKING: On the second day of Biden’s purported executive order on the border, Bill Melugin reports that there is “NO CHANGE WHATSOEVER.” pic.twitter.com/x2auSr3RQR — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) June 6, 2024

Spoke to some Venezuelan & Colombian men who crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA. None of them came for asylum, telling me they came to the U.S. for work & family & are planning to travel to different cities in the U.S. The narrative that everyone is an asylum seeker is false. pic.twitter.com/uQUcKKtH0u — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2024

