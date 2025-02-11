Sounds Fishy: $1.2M Salaries at Fish & Wildlife?

The following report appears correct, so I’m reporting it as Laura Loomer wrote it. If accurate, someone has to explain to me how anyone at Fish & Wildlife earns a salary of $1.2 million.

One caveat: We have not spoken with anyone at Fish & Wildlife. Although we tried. We will keep trying to get more information.

Loomer Report

High Salaries Exceeding $1.2 MILLION PER YEAR at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) Amidst Federal Funding Waste Scandals EXPOSED

Through my investigation into the financial dealings of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), established by Congress in 1984 as a 501c3 charity, it has been revealed that their CEO, Jeffrey Trandahl, received a salary of $1,211,150 for the fiscal year from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. @NFWFnews

That’s over $1.2 MILLION PER YEAR as the CEO of an “environmental charity”. Tax records I uncovered reveal Trandahl has been paying himself this type of 7 figure salary at NFWF for several years.

According to the foundation’s tax records, other high-ranking officials at NFWF, including Executive Vice President of External Affairs Lila Helms and Senior Vice President Thomas Kelsch, also command salaries ranging from $214,000 to $549,000. This compensation structure raises questions about the ethics of the foundations’ salaries for their executives with the mission of a charity that is primarily funded by U.S. federal grants.

In the same fiscal period, NFWF reported receiving over $165 million in US government grants. These funds primarily come from partnerships with federal agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Bureau of Land Management, essentially using taxpayer money to finance its operations and projects.

A significant announcement was made on December 2, 2024, just before the end of President Joe Biden’s administration, where NFWF, in collaboration with the Biden-Harris administration, disclosed $122.4 million in grants under the America the Beautiful Challenge. This initiative, created by Joe Biden, aims at conservation but also highlights the scale of federal funding involved.

Jeffrey Trandahl, who has led NFWF since November 2005 following a 23-year tenure on Capitol Hill, including as Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, also sits on the board of the Arcus Foundation. This foundation focuses on supporting global organizations for LGBTQ rights and great ape conservation, adding another layer of outrage to Trandahl’s professional engagements given his $1.2 million salary, funded by US taxpayers.

In 2015, Trandahl was among those who signed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, reflecting his involvement in pushing the WOKE agenda.

The high compensation at NFWF, juxtaposed with its charitable status and reliance on federal grants, is further evidence of a misuse of federal funds and an abuse of taxpayer dollars to fund useless projects while making an excuse for executive salaries in organizations funded by taxpayer money.

How does a “charity” meant to serve public environmental interests justify paying its CEO over $1.2 million yearly for 40 hours of work per week?

NFWF uses federal funds provided by annual Congressional appropriations.

It sounds like another agency, @DOGE, and @realDonaldTrump, should DEFUND on the grounds of unjustified, WASTEFUL, AND FRAUDULENT spending.

See RECEIPTS below

