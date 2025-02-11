$50B to People Without Social Security #s or Temporary #s

Elon Musk’s DOGE allegedly found as much as $100 billion a year is going from the Treasury to people who have no known social security number. DOGE found we are burning through $100 billion a year on people with no SSN or a temporary ID.

People here illegally are allegedly put on social security with maximum benefits.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukraine ‘Refugees’ are claiming American Social Security Benefits. Reportedly, they were put on by the Biden Administration. This is a system that is going bankrupt.

Elon Musk posted, “I am 100% certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, et cetera) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you’ve ever heard by FAR.”

You can call this opinion, but he does have receipts. However, even he sometimes makes mistakes.

It’s going to change everything if it’s even remotely reported on accurately. That’s why Democrats are losing their minds. They know it’s over. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email