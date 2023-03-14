South African Star Rapper, 28, Dies Suddenly on Stage

A popular South African rapper collapsed on stage at a Johannesburg music festival on Saturday, according to an Instagram statement by his family.

In the video posted to Twitter by a spectator, Costa Titch, 28, can be seen collapsing and helped to his feet. Within a minute, he collapsed again and fell forward off the stage.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch,” the family wrote on the rapper’s Instagram page.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth,” the family continued.

The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” the family ended.

The rapper’s most popular song was the single “Big Flexa”, which went viral on TikTok in 2021.

We don’t know what killed Costa, but this man thinks it’s the vaccine. The excess deaths and cases of died suddenly are notable.


5 minutes ago

To me it looked like he was electrocuted by the microphone. Its happened to others.

lalasayswhat

That’s interesting. I never heard of that happening. People do die suddenly. I’ve known people who just died, pre-jab.

