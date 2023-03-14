New Footage of Jacob Chansley As He Leaves the Capitol on J6

New video of Jacob Chansley peacefully leaving the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was released. It’s body cam footage that was presented at his trial. He is currently serving 41 months in prison, more time than murderers get in New York City.

His sentence resulted from a plea deal of 41 to 51 months. The Judge gave him 41.

He pled guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. Chansley does not have a prison record, and was not violent. He walked through an open door and was escorted around by the police, who let him stay in the Capitol. That was on Tucker Carlson’s footage.

Chansley, aka the Q Anon Shaman, later helped the police scout out people still in the Capitol. That was on the footage shown by Tucker Carlson, who appears to have been silenced.

Toward the end of the video, he thanks the police officers, saying, “God bless you guys. Thank you for your patience, we really appreciate it.”

The footage is in direct contrast to what we were told about his behavior. Democrats and the media made him the face of the ‘insurrection.’ Therefore, he had to be punished severely. The judgment against him was mostly about what he wore, not what he did.

Chansley is non-violent but suffers from four different mental illnesses.

NEW: Body-worn camera footage of police clearing the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Was introduced as evidence at Jacob Chansley’s sentencing. A judge ordered it released after a request from the media coalition, and it was posted today: pic.twitter.com/Y9IwStEjWS — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 13, 2023

Related