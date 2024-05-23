South Carolina’s Big Win at SCOTUS on Gerrymandering

South Carolina won big at the Supreme Court in a ruling that allows them to keep their congressional map. They said it does not constitute racial gerrymandering.

Civil rights groups, guided by people like Eric Holder, have been winning these bogus cases, which steers elections to the Left. However, in this case, the Supreme Court ruled that the lower court got it wrong by a vote of 6-3.

SCOTUS blog’s Amy Howe on Alito’s Opinion:

Alito writes that the court has navigated the tension that results when there is a high correlation between race and partisan preference “by endorsing two related propositions.” First, he says, the party challenging the constitutionality of the map must “disentangle race and politics if it wishes to prove that the legislature was motivated by race as opposed to partisanship.”

Second, he writes, “We start with a presumption that the legislature acted in good faith.” Here, he says, the three-judge court that deemed the map unconstitutional “paid only lip service to these propositions. That misguided approach infected the District Court’s findings of fact, which were clearly erroneous under the appropriate legal standard.”

Democrats will soon scream to pack the Court.

BREAKING IN WASHINGTON – A BLOW TO THE DEMOCRATS: The Supreme Court has just now ruled 6-3 that South Carolina Republicans did not unlawfully consider race when redrawing a congressional district, which removed thousands of Black voters. NOTE: The court found that civil rights… pic.twitter.com/6Fmve9lMWr — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 23, 2024

