AOC Is Scared That Donald Trump Is on Her Turf

Alexandria O-Cortez is very upset that Donald Trump is on her turf. She believes she owns the South Bronx and its people.

Without acknowledging the partisan fraud in the Manhattan clown show trial, she rambles on, ascribing motives to Donald Trump.

“New York City is blue. Brooklyn’s bru, blu-, Brooklyn is blue. Queens is blue. The Bronx is blue, and he’s got nowhere to go…he’s broke…busing people in order to get those donations so that he can funnel them to his legal fees is kind of his business right now.”

AOC’s really flustered and upset about Trump’s upcoming rally in the Bronx: “New York City is blue. Brooklyn’s bru, blu-, Brooklyn is blue. Queens is blue. The Bronx is blue, and he’s got no where to go…he’s broke…busing people in in order to get those donations so that he… pic.twitter.com/QKoJSkIkrW — Julia (@Jules31415) May 23, 2024

Uh Oh, AOC

The Bronx mayor supports Donald Trump.

If this is true – Mayor of Bronx Backs Trump – where is AOC crying now pic.twitter.com/1oV7Pwzf25 — ATX Irish Gal ❤️ (@Notmyfault99) May 22, 2024

