AOC Is Scared That Donald Trump Is on Her Turf

M DOWLING
Alexandria O-Cortez is very upset that Donald Trump is on her turf. She believes she owns the South Bronx and its people.

Without acknowledging the partisan fraud in the Manhattan clown show trial, she rambles on, ascribing motives to Donald Trump.

“New York City is blue. Brooklyn’s bru, blu-, Brooklyn is blue. Queens is blue. The Bronx is blue, and he’s got nowhere to go…he’s broke…busing people in order to get those donations so that he can funnel them to his legal fees is kind of his business right now.”

Uh Oh, AOC

The Bronx mayor supports Donald Trump.


