Southwest Air CEO Won’t Fire Anyone Over Biden’s [Non-Existent?] Order

















The Southwest Air CEO is going to follow a Biden executive order because it supersedes an executive order by Texas Governor Abbott. However, he won’t enforce it by firing anyone and he’ll look at other accommodations.

Biden is destroying the travel industry.

IS THERE AN ORDER?

It’s not even clear there is an order. There was an order on September 9 for Federal agencies.

On September 24th, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance, explaining that agencies and federal contractors should comply with President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order.

The order described the process agencies will take to embed new safety protocols, which include the requirement that contractors be fully vaccinated, as clauses in government contracts and contract-like instruments.

Like the mandate for federal employees, contractors must ensure all of their employees are fully vaccinated, “except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to an accommodation,” the administration said.

It doesn’t sound legitimate, but in a fascist country, it doesn’t matter.

Confused yet?

THE STORY

The CEO of Southwest Air Gary C. Kelly told ABC News’s host George Stephanopoulos that he is not in favor of the President’s order to have every federal employee and contractor vaccinated. Apparently, airlines are federal contractors. He also said he isn’t going to fire anyone but will do his best to comply.

That’s a change in messaging. This comes after a three-day work stoppage that caused the airline to cancel 25% of their flights.

“I’ve never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate, I’m not in favor of that, never have been,” Kelly said on CNBC. “But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all major airlines, have to have a vaccine mandate in place by December 8. So we’re working through that.”

In early September, Biden said that federal government employees and contractors will now be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will create a rule for private businesses with 100 or more employees to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

We are still waiting for the OSHA order.

Biden’s telling OSHA to create a law, not a rule, and once it’s in place, there will be lawsuits. It’s about as legitimate as the Housing rule by the CDC. As for mandating it for federal workers and contractors, he might be able to do that.

THEY’LL COMPLY BUT NOT REALLY

Southwest issued a statement Tuesday that they would comply with Biden’s order, not Governor Abbott’s order. The President’s order “supersedes any state mandate or law,” and the company is required to adhere to it despite Abbott’s action “to remain compliant as a federal contractor.”

Now, in this clip, Kelly said that no employees would be fired over the company’s vaccine mandate. Earlier, the airline announced that all employees needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 24 or face termination.

“We are not going to fire any employees over this,” Kelly said.

Apparently, he won’t enforce it. At least that’s what he says now. His claim that the work stoppage had nothing to do with the vaccine defies credulity.

Biden is now destroying our travel industry. He destroys everything he touches.

Watch:

Related















