Two days ago, a man walked into a CVS Pharmacy in Santa Ana, California, went behind the counter, and casually stole prescription medications. He left with an armload of medications and no one stopped him, of course.

They called 911.

California is lawless and is going to get worse. Thank Governor Newsom, DA George Gascon, and all the other legislators who don’t like laws, prisons, and convictions.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicanos With Attitude™️ (@chicanoswithattitude)

