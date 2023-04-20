SpaceX Exploded But Elon’s Reaction Was Priceless

By
M Dowling
-
1
45

SpaceX went off today and exploded after the launch. It was the biggest and most powerful rocket yet. Elon’s reaction was spectacular.

“No such thing as failure, only learnings for the next attempt. Awesome job SpaceX! KEEP FIGHTING! #SpaceX“. Musk reportedly said.

SpaceX then told news of an anomaly. “The vehicle experienced an anomaly on ascent. Team is investigating”, with Musk detailing “Falcon 9 experienced a problem shortly before first stage shutdown. Will provide more info as soon as we review the data.” A news conference is set for 9:30 am PST to discuss today’s explosion.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
10 minutes ago

There have been very few times in my life that I succeeded on my first try. Musk will try again and get it right, unlike a Liberal who will never try because they are scared, even paralyzed, by the thought of failure. Unfortunately, it’s thoughts of failing and being cancelled on the Internet, in addition to Liberal Thinking in schools, that is dooming Gen-Z to low expectations. I don’t see Gen-Z producing an Elon Musk!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz