SpaceX Exploded But Elon’s Reaction Was Priceless

SpaceX went off today and exploded after the launch. It was the biggest and most powerful rocket yet. Elon’s reaction was spectacular.

“No such thing as failure, only learnings for the next attempt. Awesome job SpaceX! KEEP FIGHTING! #SpaceX“. Musk reportedly said.

SpaceX then told news of an anomaly. “The vehicle experienced an anomaly on ascent. Team is investigating”, with Musk detailing “Falcon 9 experienced a problem shortly before first stage shutdown. Will provide more info as soon as we review the data.” A news conference is set for 9:30 am PST to discuss today’s explosion.

BREAKING: SpaceX Starship explodes 4 minutes into flight. Truly remarkable to see a 40 story building leave the ground. Congrats to the @SpaceX team! pic.twitter.com/YizSTFmRVS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2023

WE HAVE LIFTOFF! #SpaceX successfully launched their Starship rocket on Thursday, the most powerful rocket ever built. pic.twitter.com/ywECiNqp38 — FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 20, 2023

