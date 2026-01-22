Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Ticketed for Asking Questions in a Public Space

M Dowling
A park employee in Florida told a reporter she could not be on public property because he declared the area with the [screaming, lunatic] protesters to be private property. He was nasty and angry, siding with the radical leftists. He didn’t like the reporter challenging him, so he gave her a $500 ticket.

The employee, a federal officer, said, “You might go to jail.” Maybe Don Lemon needs to go to jail for storming a service, but there is a law against that.

He claimed she violated a lawful order, but couldn’t cite one.

Bob
Bob
5 seconds ago

I hope you complained to his superiors. He’s needs to FO, after he FA’s.

