Ticketed for Asking Questions in a Public Space

A park employee in Florida told a reporter she could not be on public property because he declared the area with the [screaming, lunatic] protesters to be private property. He was nasty and angry, siding with the radical leftists. He didn’t like the reporter challenging him, so he gave her a $500 ticket.
The employee, a federal officer, said, “You might go to jail.” Maybe Don Lemon needs to go to jail for storming a service, but there is a law against that.
He claimed she violated a lawful order, but couldn’t cite one.
BREAKING – Kaitlin Bennett was just charged and fined after refusing orders to leave a public area while interviewing Democrats in Florida.
