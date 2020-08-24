Speaker called the President, his allies, ‘domestic enemies, enemies of the state’

Unhinged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress “domestic enemies,” as per our Constitution.

Democrats have been assaulting the postmaster general this week over a false conspiracy about postal service. Now they are compounding the lie by calling the President and his allies “enemies of the state.”

The Speaker is a liar and a vicious troublemaker. Imagine if the reverse were true and President Trump called her and her allies enemies of the state.

Democrats endorse people burning down buildings when they don’t agree with what is going on. Does that make them closer to domestic enemies?

She’s despicable: