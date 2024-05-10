Speaker Johnson, Chip Roy Sponsor Bill to Stop Non-Citizens Voting

Speaker Mike Johnson and Stephen Miller sponsored a bill to prevent Democrats from making illegal aliens their new voting bloc in the 2024 presidential election.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE Act, would force voters to provide proof of citizenship to vote. Miller called it one of the “most important” bills to pass through Congress in his lifetime.

“Johnson, speaking alongside Trump world heavyweights Stephen Miller, Hogan Gidley, and Rep. Chip Roy, did not give a full accounting of how many non-citizens have voted in elections but warned the number could be ‘dangerously high,’” the Daily Mail reported.

“We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not been something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number. This legislation will allow us to do exactly that,” Johnson stated.

“There is currently an unprecedented and a clear and present danger to the integrity of our election system,” Johnson stated on Wednesday at a press conference. “And that is the threat of noncitizens and illegal aliens voting in our elections.”

There are tens of millions of illegals in this country who owe Joe Biden or, in the case of criminals and terrorists, see Democrats as their path to success.

[Schumer won’t even bring it to the floor. It’s counter to what Democrats are trying to do. We must win in November.]

Because America’s borders are wide open and Democrats want to turn noncitizens into voters, Congress must act to protect our federal elections. Today, we introduced the SAVE Act to ensure that only Americans get to decide American elections. Thank you to @RepChipRoy and… pic.twitter.com/dXANdzUuoC — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 8, 2024

In this next clip, Chip Roy explains why it is necessary despite federal law already banning illegal aliens from voting.

Only American citizens should vote in American elections. The SAVE Act would strengthen election integrity across the US by requiring states to verify citizenship for federal elections. Proud to work with @BasedMikeLee @SpeakerJohnson and other colleagues on this effort pic.twitter.com/UQGdiCUgMv — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 9, 2024

