One Down! AstraZeneca Removed from the Entire Global Market

Earlier this year, during a court proceeding related to a class action lawsuit, AstraZeneca admitted that in “exceedingly rare” events, their COVID jab causes fatal blood clotting.

They have now removed it from the entire global market as sales declined. They deny taking it off due to blood clotting. They asked the EU to cancel all licenses and they have.

For what it’s worth, the NY Times reports:

Since the vaccine was approved in Britain in December 2020, over three billion doses have been supplied globally. But in the past few years, demand has plummeted as other manufacturers have released shots tailored to newer variants and countries have opted to use those. AstraZeneca’s shot, which was developed with Oxford University, is no longer being manufactured or supplied.

The company said it had decided to voluntarily withdraw all licenses to market its Covid vaccine. That process began months ago, and very few active licenses remain, the company said. The Telegraph in Britain earlier reported the decision on Tuesday.

According to Legal Insurrection:

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines work in different ways. The Pfizer vaccine uses mRNA technology, while the AstraZeneca vaccine uses an adenovirus vector. Moderna uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer. All the vaccines essentially instruct the cells that take up the vaccine to produce the spike protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus causing COVID-19).

Once the spike protein is emitted from the cell, the immune system reacts to eliminate the foreign substance. Theoretically, the immune system will then react and destroy the COVID-19 virus whenever there is an exposure.

All this bears watching.

