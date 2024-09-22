Speaker Johnson Will Not Include Save America Act with the Spending Bill

Speaker Johnson will present a stopgap bill that funds the leftist government without the Save America Act, which helps prevent noncitizens from voting. Despite what some politicians tell us, the Act is needed. Cleta Mitchell explains below.

Speaker Johnson is likely afraid to close the government before an election.

Who could have predicted this?! A clean bill that funds all of government without the SAVE Act and no cuts to spending? https://t.co/7ImSl0eZ0c pic.twitter.com/R5DeWvb6W3 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2024



Ms. Mitchell gave several reasons we need the Save America Act. One reason is that it would reverse the decision that only Congress can safeguard the election and require proof of citizenship to vote.

It requires states to compare their voter lists with citizenship data to remove noncitizens who are already registered; it also establishes a new criminal penalty for those who knowingly register noncitizens to vote; it requires federal agencies to provide at no cost citizenship data, so state and local agencies can confirm citizenship; and that the 22 states allowing same-day registration will not let them vote until they provide proof of citizenship.

There is more: watch:

LISTEN: @CletaMitchell, Senior Legal Fellow at the Conservative Partnership Institute, testifies that the SAVE Act is absolutely necessary to protect the integrity of America’s elections and to ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in American elections. ️”We believe that… pic.twitter.com/q8fn04rLV6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 10, 2024