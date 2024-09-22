Speaker Johnson Will Not Include Save America Act with the Spending Bill

By
M DOWLING
-
1
23

Speaker Johnson will present a stopgap bill that funds the leftist government without the Save America Act, which helps prevent noncitizens from voting. Despite what some politicians tell us, the Act is needed. Cleta Mitchell explains below.

Speaker Johnson is likely afraid to close the government before an election.


Ms. Mitchell gave several reasons we need the Save America Act. One reason is that it would reverse the decision that only Congress can safeguard the election and require proof of citizenship to vote.

It requires states to compare their voter lists with citizenship data to remove noncitizens who are already registered; it also establishes a new criminal penalty for those who knowingly register noncitizens to vote; it requires federal agencies to provide at no cost citizenship data, so state and local agencies can confirm citizenship; and that the 22 states allowing same-day registration will not let them vote until they provide proof of citizenship.

There is more: watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz