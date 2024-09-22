What If the Attempted Assassinations Were of Barack Obama

Victor Davis Hanson and Mike Rowe discussed how different the responses would be if the attempted assassinations were of Barack Obama.

“Some of them have been more candid, and their candor kind of runs like this, but they’re not the same Victor because Barack Obama was a sophisticated intellectual, the first African American, and he was an iconic figure, and Donald Trump is an annoying, shyster, overweight slob, cruel…

“And that attitude, I know it can be easily mocked, but that attitude is firmly entrenched on all these issues, and it gets back to what we talked about before.

“The left really does believe either because they’re more affluent now or they feel they’re better credentialed or they control most of the institutions, that that was almost their birthright or maybe …most of them are not actively religious, but maybe there’s some type of divine force that has bequeathed them those opportunities and success.

But whatever the reason is, they feel that they have an entitlement to be hypocritical because they are morally superior and better educated than the rest of us, and so if they make a decision that isn’t equally applicable to both sides, they just say well, you’ve got a point, I am hypocritical, but on the other hand you can’t compare with who I am or where I live or what I do or what my child does or what I think with you guys.”

“They feel that they have an entitlement to be hypocritical because they are morally superior.” Victor Davis Hanson discusses with Mike Rowe how different the media and societal response would be if Obama were the victim of attempts on his life instead of Trump. A quick,… pic.twitter.com/ZkO1pxkKWG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2024

