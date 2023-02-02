Speaker McCarthy Chose Who Will Give the Rebuttal to Biden’s SOTU

Speaker McCarthy announced who would be giving the rebuttal of Biden’s State of the Union Address (SOTU). It’s not the usual congressman or senator.

Instead, it’s going to the newly elected governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She’ll do a great job.

If Kevin McCarthy is trying to win over conservatives, he is making headway.

The news of Sanders’ “Republican Address to the Nation” — which will be broadcast from Little Rock, Arkansas — came in an announcement from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system. As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington,” McCarthy said. “The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers.”

“She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike [Huckabee],” he added. “She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.”

Surprisingly, he didn’t pick Gov. DeSantis. DeSantis handles the press and the rebuttals amazingly well. It’s more difficult for Gov. Huckabee, but she can pull it off. Perhaps they wanted to stay away from potential presidential candidates.

