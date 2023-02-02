House Passes Resolution to Oust Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar will no longer receive secret intel on the US, Israel, and other nations. She is ousted from the Foreign Affairs Committee. She has apologized for anti-Semitic comments, but she made them and shouldn’t get Israeli intel.

The House voted 218 to 211 with one voting present on the resolution to remove her from the panel. Ahead of the vote, Republican leaders won over some GOP lawmakers including Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana. She was concerned about free speech and heavily criticized the plan at first.

However, it’s not a free speech issue. Omar’s unAmerican and anti-Semitic and shouldn’t get this intel.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) promised last year that he would strip Ms. Omar of her foreign-affairs seat if the GOP won the midterms. Republicans had to wait for Ms. Omar’s committee assignment to be finalized, a step that occurred Wednesday, before being able to vote to remove her from the panel.

She would be the third Democrat to be kicked off a committee by Republicans. Mr. McCarthy last week blocked Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from serving on the House Intelligence Committee, which didn’t require a vote under House rules.

They are all dangerous. They abuse their positions to attack political opponents, and they are congenital liars. Intel is not the place for them. Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy, and Schiff lied continuously about Russiagate.

Related