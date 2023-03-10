Speaker McCarthy Will Release All the J6 Capitol Tapes

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News that he will publicly release all tens of thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

He repeated his commitment to transparency and said that the public has the right to make their own decisions.

“It is all about transparency. It will just be up to Tucker, like any news organization. Different people get exclusives. We watched during January 6; CNN would have exclusives all the time,” he said.

He continued, “I think it’s better for transparency that anyone can make their own decision. And as we walk through these, there are many more hours of tapes than the January 6 committee told us. It’s not 14,000. It’s 42,000 hours.”

McCarthy said, “But you know the most interesting thing, when I sat down when I had the team talk to the Capitol police about making sure they had no problems with the exits showing, they said the January 6 (committee) never asked them that.”

Before releasing the tapes, McCarthy and his team are going through them to ensure that no security breaches are shown.

“We asked the Capitol Police, ‘were there any concerns?’ They came back with one, and we immediately did that. But it was interesting that one that they had a problem with, Eric Swalwell had [that one] up on the Internet for the last two years showing that part.”

Fine, but when do we get to the part where we find out Nancy Pelosi’s role since, as Speaker, she was in charge of the Capitol Police? You can be sure that if there are any more riots, Speaker McCarthy would be held responsible.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that he intends to fully release to the public the tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol surveillance footage from January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/2hCDyaRebc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 9, 2023



