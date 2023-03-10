Manhattan DA Might Soon Charge Donald Trump

The New York Times reports that prosecutors in Manhattan are telling Trump’s attorneys that he might be charged soon in the porn star case. It’s a petty campaign finance charge.

They say he was given an opportunity to testify to a grand jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and he didn’t. That allegedly precedes charges in most cases.

The Times reports:

The prosecutors offered Mr. Trump the chance to testify next week before the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the potential case, the people said. Such offers almost always indicate an indictment is close; it would be unusual for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, to notify a potential defendant without ultimately seeking charges against him.

According to the Times:

Any case would mark the first indictment of a former American president, and could upend the 2024 presidential race. It would also elevate Mr. Bragg to the national stage, though not without risk, and a conviction in the complex case is far from assured.

Alvin Bragg is a Soros-funded DA who won’t keep criminals in prison and won’t prosecute many.

The Rag’s Tale Continues;

Mr. Bragg could become the first prosecutor to charge Mr. Trump, but he might not be the last.

In Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney is investigating whether Mr. Trump interfered in the 2020 election, and at the federal level, a special counsel is scrutinizing Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the election results, as well as his handling of classified documents.

The Manhattan inquiry, which has spanned nearly five years, centers on a $130,000 payment to the porn star, Stormy Daniels, in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. The payment was made by Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former fixer, who was later reimbursed by Mr. Trump from the White House. Mr. Cohen is expected to testify in front of the grand jury, but has not yet done so.

If there was a serious crime, wouldn’t they have been able to prosecute him by now? This looks more like election interference than a serious criminal investigation.

The Iowa caucuses are less than 11 months away. Democratic prosecutors in New York and Georgia, plus the Justice Department in Washington, are racing to indict Donald Trump. Right now, it looks like New York might be first. From NYT: https://t.co/FpPLBfgS3M — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 9, 2023

