Remain in Mexico Is Ended and We No Longer Have Asylum Laws

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

The Department of Homeland Security has ignored the policy and immigration and asylum laws since Biden took office. Not much will change.

The border is a disaster.

The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The program will be unwound in a “quick and orderly manner,” Homeland Security said in a statement.

The policy “has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border,” the department said.

We don’t yet know if those whose claims have been denied or dismissed will get a second chance or if those whose next court dates are months away will be allowed to return to the U.S. sooner. Homeland Security said it will provide additional information “in the coming days.”

Anyone who says she is an asylum seeker gets to stay. All illegal immigrants claim they’re asylum seekers. Despite a court order, the Biden administration has ignored the Remain in Mexico policy. It basically ended before this court decision.

No one in power seems to care that Team Biden has violated immigration and asylum laws repeatedly and that it is destroying the United States.

