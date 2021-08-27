Speaker Pelosi spent today commemorating Women’s Equality Day

















Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting to discuss Women’s Equality Day as soldiers and Afghans were murdered and as women are kidnapped, beaten, killed, and totally subjugated in Afghanistan. Could she be any more tone-deaf?

She tried to ignore the disaster that her administration brought about until just before 4:30 pm EST. It took her hours because she doesn’t have empathy. She only cares about ideology, not people.

Join me live in San Francisco with Mayor London Breed, elected officials and community leaders to commemorate Women’s Equality Day. https://t.co/B4FWheLFH5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

What God does this woman pray to? This went up about 4:25, hours after the horror in Kabul.

As we pray for the lives lost, the many injured and their families, Congress and the Country are grateful to our military, diplomatic and intelligence communities for their courage and patriotism. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/7Z1Xlfin0f — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Related















