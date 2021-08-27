Speaker Pelosi spent today commemorating Women’s Equality Day

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting to discuss Women’s Equality Day as soldiers and Afghans were murdered and as women are kidnapped, beaten, killed, and totally subjugated in Afghanistan. Could she be any more tone-deaf?

She tried to ignore the disaster that her administration brought about until just before 4:30 pm EST. It took her hours because she doesn’t have empathy. She only cares about ideology, not people.

What God does this woman pray to? This went up about 4:25, hours after the horror in Kabul.


