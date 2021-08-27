WOKE General Milley’s abysmal advice on Bagram

















“Bagram is not necessary, tactically or operationally for what we are going to try to do here with Afghanistan,” said Mark Milley.

Milley was too busy worrying about fake ‘white rage.’ What about Taly-ban rage? When Milley said this, did he ever think of the fact that there would be no way out except a commercial airport? What is wrong with him?

Watch:

#NEW!! #WATCH! June 23, at budget request hearing, Austin was asked about saving Bagram but Milley needed to insert himself to say this.

“Bagram is not necessary, tactically or operationally for what we are going to try to do here with Afghanistan”. HT @TheLastRefuge2 pic.twitter.com/KvjBPaOckM — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@SCUBA2024) August 26, 2021

Milley is the one who said the Taliban isn’t blocking Americans and others from getting to the airport when they clearly were. Both he and WOKE Defense Secretary Austin, who bashed our military as disloyal Nazis, blamed the Afghans for the misery they wrought.

You can’t blame Milley. He was busy targeting Trumpsters and renaming military bases while all this went down.

Ben Domenech of The Federalist recently recounted all of Milley’s many errors

General Mark Milley presided over the daily rollout of the Army Combat Fitness Test which was a misguided effort to compel the entire army to do CrossFit. He ignored numerous voices who told him not to implement the new test. The ACFT is now a byword for leadership myopia.

He tried to stonewall a report on the army’s performance in the Iraq War to keep the army’s mistakes from being aired. He only relented after public pressure that “never should have been necessary.”

Milley presided over a historic recruiting crisis.

The General will likely preside over the military’s defeat in Afghanistan, and aiding in the fall of Kabul to The Taliban, and the massacres thereafter.

Milley undermined the constitutional authority of the President following the infamous clearance of Lafayette Square which we know had nothing to do with the President. It was preplanned. Yet, Milley came out and apologized for standing next to the President despite knowing the truth.

Our leader of the Joint Chiefs oversaw and defended the failed and slow response of the National Guard to protect the Capitol on January 6th. He claimed the response was “super-fast and sprint-speed.” It earned him the derision of the Speaker of the House.

This should have sent him out the door but as a DC swamp critter, as long as one stays in the good graces of the right people, the person keeps climbing the ladder.

