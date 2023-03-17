Special Counsel in Records Case Subpoenas Dozens, Hounds Trump’s Lawyer

In a Beria-style witch hunt, the DOJ’s special counsel has subpoenaed at least two dozen Mar-a-Lago resort staff and some of Donald Trump’s inner circle members. Special Counsel Jack Smith continues to hound Trump’s lawyer. According to CNN, the issue is the former president’s handling of classified documents.

There is no such investigation of Biden’s wild mishandling of classified documents.

The grand jury in D.C. probably can’t be unbiased.

Margo Martin, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino are among those called to testify. Groundskeepers, a housekeeper, and waiters are all called to testify in the “extremely wide net” cast, as one DOJ source said.

The most offensive pursuit by this maniac Jack Smith is of Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran.

“In an earlier appearance before the grand jury, Corcoran declined to answer questions about his conversations with Trump related to the classified documents, citing attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors asked a judge to find that he must answer because the conversations may have been part of advancing a crime or fraud.”

Corcoran awaits a ruling from the DC District Court. Smith is breaking the principle of attorney-client privilege. It’s not the first time the DOJ has done this. Smith is allegedly independent of the DOJ, but that isn’t the case.

