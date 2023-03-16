Media Uninterested in CCP $$$ the Biden Family Received

By
M Dowling
-
2
9

Rep. Jim Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, is investigating the Biden family’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. Comer received documents indicating the Biden family took payments directly from the CCP, but the media is uninterested.

Comer had subpoenaed records of three Hunter Biden business associates. One bank complied with this one account belonging to John Rob Walker. Walker wired $3 million to three Biden family members. As we learned today, Hallie Biden received a cut of $35,000.

Hunter Biden and Joe’s brother Jim were the other two who received some of the $3 million.

The money came from Chinese State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy. That’s only one account. There are many more accounts, and our media doesn’t care.

Tom Elliott has watched the press conferences. He said that not one reporter asked Press Secretary KJP about the Biden family receiving $3 million directly from China’s Communist Party.

This is our media, with essentially six companies running all of it:

Additionally, Biden has no opinion of TikTok and won’t abandon the One China policy.

The news about Joe’s daughter-in-law, Beau’s wife and former lover of Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, who received some of the $3 million.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 minute ago

The media was bribed with Covid relief money to keep their mouths shut.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
6 minutes ago

The Headline: Media Uninterested in CCP $$$ the Biden Family ReceivedMedia Uninterested.

  1. Further proof that there is a conspiracy between the Democrats and most of the media.
  2. Citizens concerned about the future of a constitutional USA must bombard the media with requests for more information.
  3. Moral, emotional and if necessary financial support must be given to people like M. Dowling, James O’Keefe, and others in the internet media who bring out the truth. It is a hard job and often lonely with enemy arrows constantly flying at them.
  4. Politicians who do the right thing like Rep. Jim Comer should be bombarded with support, and the Speaker of the House should be praised WHEN he does the right thing. He also needs to be told when he slips a bit into the swamp.
  5. Concerned citizens must get active in politics at the local level and bring about the needed changes in the Republican party. Where there are RINO’s help oppose them in the primaries. At least put some of your earnings into the effort. Those dollars that otherwise might be used by life style choices wouldn’t be worth much with totalitarians in control. Call it buying ‘life style’ insurance.
0
Reply
