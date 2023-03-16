Media Uninterested in CCP $$$ the Biden Family Received

Rep. Jim Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, is investigating the Biden family’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. Comer received documents indicating the Biden family took payments directly from the CCP, but the media is uninterested.

Comer had subpoenaed records of three Hunter Biden business associates. One bank complied with this one account belonging to John Rob Walker. Walker wired $3 million to three Biden family members. As we learned today, Hallie Biden received a cut of $35,000.

Hunter Biden and Joe’s brother Jim were the other two who received some of the $3 million.

The money came from Chinese State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy. That’s only one account. There are many more accounts, and our media doesn’t care.

Tom Elliott has watched the press conferences. He said that not one reporter asked Press Secretary KJP about the Biden family receiving $3 million directly from China’s Communist Party.

This is our media, with essentially six companies running all of it:

I have some shocking news: Thus far not a single reporter in the WH press pool has thought to ask @PressSec about the Biden family receiving $3 million directly from China’s Communist Party https://t.co/iOUUTdRNbi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

Additionally, Biden has no opinion of TikTok and won’t abandon the One China policy.

Oh, and most importantly in China’s eyes: Biden won’t be reconsidering then “one China” policy. Safe to say Biden more carefully represents China’s interests than America’s. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

The news about Joe’s daughter-in-law, Beau’s wife and former lover of Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, who received some of the $3 million.

Breaking, Beau Biden’s widow Hallie Biden identified as the new family member who received a cut of $3 million in bribe that the CCP sent through an associate of Hunter, according to subpoenaed bank records. James Comer “That’s just the first wire. There are Many Many More” pic.twitter.com/54QUcwMedR — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) March 16, 2023

