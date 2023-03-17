DOJ to Charge Another 1,000+ People in Jan. 6 Riot and “Parade”

The DOJ is looking to file charges against another 1,000 people for the riot and “parade” on January 6, 2021. Charges of parading have been used against over 1,000 people so far. According to statistics from the US attorney’s office, about 900 to 1200 are already brought into the ‘Justice’ system.

Attorney general Merrick Garland is looking at about 2,000 or more charges in total. On the day of the riot, police estimated 75 were involved. The remainder “paraded.”

Violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who rioted for months in major cities, were mainly let off the hook. Vice President Kamala Harris promoted a group bailing these people out of prison. Biden’s staff contributed to bailing out the communists. The people who walked into the Capitol or rioted are all receiving excessive sentences. We don’t have equal justice under the law.

A one-page letter was sent to the chief judge on October 28th last year. Bloomberg News reviewed it.

Bloomberg reports the letter contained details on what Attorney General Merrick Garland has called “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.”

NBC News recently reported that online sleuths had put the number of potential defendants – people accused of going inside, assaulting police, or destroying property – closer to 3,000.

Bravo @mtgreenee. These pernicious judges must be held to account. As I’ve explained, they are the biggest villains related to Jan 6 persecution. pic.twitter.com/XklUUEOKdu — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 16, 2023

Last week, attorney general Merrick Garland lied again and claimed five officers died on that day. He knows he’s lying. This is disgraceful.

Related