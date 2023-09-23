Special counsel Jack Smith has added a veteran war crimes prosecutor — who served as Smith’s deputy during his stint at the Hague — to his team.

Alex Whiting worked alongside Smith for three years, helping prosecute crimes against humanity that occurred in Kosovo in the late 1990s. The Yale-educated attorney also worked as a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court from 2010 to 2013. He has taught law classes at Harvard since 2007 as well, hired as an assistant professor by then-Dean Elena Kagan — now a Supreme Court justice — and rising to a visiting professorship in 2013, Politico reports.

We don’t know what his role will be, but he was caught observing the trial of a J6 defendant with Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan.

This terrifies me. It is clear that Jack Smith plans to send Donald Trump to prison. He has sent a popular President to prison before.

I predict they will imprison Donald Trump, and at the same time, Democrats will replace Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with others, such as Michelle Obama and Gavin Newsom.

Trump prosecutor Jack Smith is accused of building a “phony” case against the former President of Kosovo, Hamid Thaci, for political reasons. Thaci was imprisoned for three years and is still in prison. Smith’s witnesses said Smith lied to them.

RIC GRENELL RELATES THE VERSION OF THE IMPRISONMENT HE HAS HEARD

Trump’s federal prosecutor “Jack Smith, actually put the president of Kosovo in a Hague Court and put him in prison. He’s still in prison three years later. There is no judicial process. The charges against the Kosovo president from Jack Smith are totally phony. All of the media in the Balkans are talking about how phony it is.

“When I was the presidential envoy negotiating between Kosovo and Serbia, we were making so much progress; we were talking about getting rid of some of the NATO troops because nobody wants NATO troops in their country if you’re trying to appeal to Western companies to come in and grow your economy. So I said, let’s get rid of some of the NATO troops, and then I got agreement from both sides to get rid of the international court that was ruling over them.

“Former Yugoslavia, the ICTY court – mandated by the UN Security Council, we pay for it. American taxpayers are paying for this court in The Hague. The previous prosecutor before Jack Smith had been there about six years and said I’ve looked at everything. There’s no indictments to give. I’m walking away. I’m leaving.”

We pay for The Hague and these guys weren’t going to let it go.

