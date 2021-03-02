SPLC wants Biden & Big Tech to block online funding for ‘hate groups’









Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) recently held a hearing entitled “Dollars Against Democracy: Domestic Terrorist Financing in the Aftermath of Insurrection.” The entire debate was about the alleged threat of ‘white supremacy’ and ‘domestic terrorists,’ not Antifa or BLM.

The far-far-left, corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center testified. They regularly target conservatives and Christians as hate groups and terrorists on the same level as Nazis and KKK.

SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks testified during the hearing, suggesting ways Big Tech can eliminate “online funding sources” of so-called hate groups. She praised tech companies that do take action. And she wants more of it.

“Separating hate groups from their online funding sources will prevent their ideas from reaching a wider audience, and it will disrupt their networks. Some technology companies have taken steps in the right direction, but both government and internet companies must do far more to combat extremism and hate,” Brooks wrote in her testimony.

While she didn’t name specific groups, they have in the past made it clear their goal is to destroy the Right. The founder has said that is the goal.

The SPLC believes the Right are all terrorists and Antifa and Black Lives Matter are not a threat.

THE SPLC CHIEF SAID, “OUR AIM IS…TO COMPLETELY DESTROY THEM”

In 2017, forty-seven prominent Conservatives signed on to a letter warning the mainstream media away from data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). SPLC has admitted they fake “facts,” and their only goal is to destroy the targeted right-wing groups.

They were vilified for it in the press and on social media.

Two years into the Obama administration, they started putting Christian groups and other normal people, even victims of radical Islam like Ayaan Hirsi Ali and religious Christians like Dr. Ben Carson, on their hate group lists.

The Conservatives’ letter put the MSM on notice that they are endangering people’s lives with the hate groups – SPLC’s – fake facts that they admit are fake facts.

Southern Poverty Law Center chief Mark Potok has said, “Sometimes the press will describe [SPLC] as monitoring hate groups and so on. I want to say plainly that our aim is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.”

“We’re trying to wreck the groups, and we are very clear in our head, this is – we are trying to destroy them . . . as a political matter, to destroy them,” Potok stated on video.

POLICING CONTENT

The Southern Poverty Law Center assists YouTube in policing content on their platform, The Daily Caller had learned in 2018.

The SPLC regularly labels pedestrian conservatives as “hate groups.” SPLC is directly tied to the events of 2012 at the Family Research Center when Floyd Lee Corkins opened fire on members because the SPLC targeted them as a hate group.

To take down groups, the flaggers use digital tools to mass flag content for review. Then the partners guide YouTube in designing algorithms policing the video platform.

Algorithms carry out the overwhelming majority of the content policing on Google and YouTube. The algorithms make for an easy rebuttal against charges of political bias: it’s not us. It’s the algorithm. But actual people with actual biases write, test, and monitor the algorithms.

The algorithms are anti-right-wing. There is little transparency, and we don’t know what goes on in their bigoted little world of censorship.

THEN THERE’S HATER MAXINE WATERS

As for Maxine Waters, she has called Republicans “a bunch of scumbags. She called Republican leaders in 2012 “demons” who were destroying this country.

The California Democrat and ‘rock star’ called for more attacks on the right and anyone on Trump’s staff. She told a cheering crowd that Trump officials should be banned from public places. Going back further, she said the Tea Party could “go to Hell.”

MAXINE DURING THE RECENT HEARING

“Let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at a speech, the video of which was posted Sunday on social media. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

