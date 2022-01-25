Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Goes Full Marxist

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is “paving the way for a more inclusive and empowering future for women.” As a result, they want other companies to include a new advertising mandate for the privilege to place expensive ads in their garbage publication.

Pay With Change was announced on Thursday with a video reflecting on the publication’s history and highlighting new steps to creating a better future. The magazine’s editor-in-chief MJ Day shared the price of doing business with them.

“Pay with Change is our new advertising mandate. It only allows brands who are helping to drive gender equality forward to be featured in the print issue and across all of our platforms,” Day tells Yahoo Life.

In other words, they are empowering women by pretending men can be women. That, no doubt, includes encouraging transgenders to compete with women in sports, ruining the sports.

Advertisers must “prove they are creating change for women” in order to be “certified as a Changemaker. Each change-making brand will then be able to purchase space within the print edition, which will only feature adverts showcasing the progress each brand is making to build equity for all women.”

Equity as in Marxist equity.

