Schiff Wants to Take on Russia! Oh, He Loves His Ukrainian Arms Dealers Too

This week, House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff made note of reports by British intelligence that Russia has planned to install a “puppet government” in Ukraine as he hopes to draw attention from the international community to the issue.

Haven’t we fallen for this before? It seems like Déja Vu.

“We have information that indicates the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the British agency said. Former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Yevhen Murayev has been considered as a potential candidate, the spokesperson added.

He wants to “focus the global community around the imminent and real threat of a massive Russian invasion.”

“The people of Ukraine have the indisputable right to elect their own leaders, and the United States will vigorously oppose any attempt to topple and supplant the democratic government in Kyiv,” the statement said.

“While an invasion appears likely, it is not yet inevitable, and the United States must continue to work quickly along with our allies, both to reinforce Ukraine’s military deterrent and to prepare to respond if Putin goes to war.”

Anti-gun Rep. Adam Schiff really loves his Ukrainian arms dealers too:

Hi @AdamSchiff! Why did Ukrainian arms dealer Igor Pasternak hold 2 fundraisers for you in 2013? pic.twitter.com/C2bC0Qo3Wu — Wag the Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2022

