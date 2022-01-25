Liz Cheney Attacks Newt for “Unraveling the Rule of Law”

Liz Cheney is spreading propaganda again and this time she is accusing Newt Gingrich of unraveling the rule of law. She’s referring to him telling Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that there might be some people involved in the J6 committee who will face criminal prosecution because of their trampling on civil liberties.

That probably won’t happen but it should.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down and the wolves are going to find that they are now sheep, and they’re the ones who are in fact I think going to face a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they’re breaking,” Newt said.

Cheney decided to take it as a threat and spread propaganda about him “unraveling the law”. Ron Flipowski also left out critical information when he shared it, as you can see in the tweet below. He forgot to mention Newt was talking about people who ran roughshod over the civil liberties of other Americans.

Mr. Gingrich didn’t explain what civil liberties he was referring to but it’s no secret the J6 committee and the FBI are overreaching.

Cheney knows what Gingrich meant but she won’t miss an opportunity to spread her venom and attack her fellow Republicans who dared support, Donald Trump.

A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution. This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels. https://t.co/vpQZjTg9em — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 23, 2022

