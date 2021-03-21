Spotify censors music now, British music artist’s song taken down









According to British musical artist Ian Brown, he has been censored on Spotify. The Stalinists are censoring music now.

Mr. Brown is opposed to forced vaccinations and mask wearing.

Brown took to Twitter on March 13 to announce that his track “Little Seed Big Tree,” which was released in September last year, was taken down from the platform.

“SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTION,” Brown wrote.

Spotify claimed that it removed the song for violating its misinformation policy.

“Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health,” a spokesperson for the company told Reclaim the Net.

“When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform.”

The song featured lines such as, “Masonic lockdown, soul shot down/ State shakedown, a mass breakdown/ Put your muzzle on.” The track also alluded to forced vaccinations: “A forced vaccine, like a bad dream/ They’ll plant a microchip, every woman, child, and man.”

Brown isn’t censored on Twitter yet and he hasn’t slowed down in condemning certain government policies.

SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTiON — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 12, 2021

To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

Certificate Of Vaccination IDentification aka vaccine passport,We dont need no stinking badges! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

The Conspiracy Theory is that by ‘following the rules’ everything will ‘get back to normal’ — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 3, 2021

MASKS ARE THE NEW TiN FOIL HAT — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 2, 2021

WINTER. NO FLU Lowest rate since 1888 Covid 19 first appears in WINTER THIS WINTER the one with NO FLU — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 2, 2021

