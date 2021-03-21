Spotify censors music now, British music artist’s song taken down

By
M. Dowling
-
2

According to British musical artist Ian Brown, he has been censored on Spotify. The Stalinists are censoring music now.

Mr. Brown is opposed to forced vaccinations and mask wearing.

Brown took to Twitter on March 13 to announce that his track “Little Seed Big Tree,” which was released in September last year, was taken down from the platform.

“SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTION,” Brown wrote.

Spotify claimed that it removed the song for violating its misinformation policy.

“Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health,” a spokesperson for the company told Reclaim the Net.

“When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform.”

The song featured lines such as, “Masonic lockdown, soul shot down/ State shakedown, a mass breakdown/ Put your muzzle on.” The track also alluded to forced vaccinations: “A forced vaccine, like a bad dream/ They’ll plant a microchip, every woman, child, and man.”

Brown isn’t censored on Twitter yet and he hasn’t slowed down in condemning certain government policies.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.