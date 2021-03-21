GOP says HR-1 will be ‘absolutely devastating,’ Gore wants automatic voter registration









The GOP warns that HR-1 will be “absolutely devastating for Republicans.” Actually, it will be absolutely devastating for America as we know it. It will turn us into a socialist/communist nation as Democrat socialists take over. HR-1 loosens up elections to allow for massive fraud.

ABC News deceptively reported that HR-1 will:

In the aftermath of the GOP’s assault on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and amid a torrent of Republican measures aimed at restricting voting rights in the name of security, Democrats are pushing for a far-reaching solution to counter attempts at narrowing access to the ballot box.

H.R. 1, known as the For the People Act, seeks to abolish hurdles to voting, reform the role of money in politics and tighten federal ethics rules. Among the key tenets of the bill to overhaul the nation’s election system: allowing for no-excuse mail voting, at least 15 days of early voting, automatic voter registration, and restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their prison sentences.

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment.

Democrats plan to get rid of the filibuster so they can completely ram through the entire socialist/communist agenda.

As ABC News reported in the same article: Schumer made clear during a press conference Wednesday that Democrats will “decide the appropriate action to take” on the bill since “failure is not an option.”

AL GORE WANTS THE ULTIMATE CORRUPT VOTING SYSTEM

Al Gore, a far-left partisan, apparently wants automatic voter registration. That obviously eliminates voter ID and allows for rampant fraud. Ineligible voters can cast ballots easily under such a system.

