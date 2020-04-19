Squad introduces ‘Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act’ you get to fund

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal, Mark Pocan, Ayanna Pressley, Veronica Escobar, Jesús “Chuy” García, and Grace Meng introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, a bill to institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would constitute full payment forgiveness, with no accumulation of debt for renters or homeowners and no negative impact on their credit rating or rental history.

Who will pay the landlords, you ask? You will if you pay federal taxes.

They want a taxpayer relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the canceled payments and create an optional fund to fully finance the purchase of private rental properties by non-profits, public housing authorities, cooperatives, community land trusts, and states or local governments—in order to increase the availability of affordable housing during this downturn.

All of these sponsors are communists/socialists.

Trending on Twitter at the moment is #WeAretheRevolution and it appears to be Bernie Bros demanding a more revolutionary candidate. They want free everything from child care to medical care to college to housing and on and on.

They want Nancy Pelosi out. On that we can agree.

They are angry about Biden and want their progressive [communist] candidate back in. They know Democrats can’t win without them.

Anything could happen at the convention — literally anything.

The USA is in danger of becoming, not a socialist, but a communist country with a quick stop at socialism. Should that happen, the people will no longer have power. Power will rest with the elite few.