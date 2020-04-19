Far-left Dems introduce free money act for people as young as 16 years

Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Tim Ryan (D-OH) introduced the Emergency Money for the People Act. This Act, if passed, would provide millions of people with a $2,000 monthly income for a year.

The Emergency Money for the People Act would provide a $2,000 monthly payment to every qualifying American over the age of 16 for up to 12 months.

Age 16!

This would include individuals who were left out of the CARES Act, such as some high school and college students and adults with disabilities who were ineligible to receive the stimulus check because they were claimed as a dependent on another tax return, and illegal aliens.

If the people don’t have bank accounts, the Democrat leftists want to give them debit cards, PayPal accounts, and so on.

$2,000 Monthly Stimulus Check Eligibility:

Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month.

Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month.

Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – for up to three children.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible for the stimulus even if they didn’t file a tax return.

Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020, could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

OPINION

This is what Democrats want for the USA. You are seeing the result of the importing of people who aren’t coming for our values, which includes communists from China.

Now, they will lure children into their free money scheme.

They will pass one bankrupting policy after another until our economy collapses. Democrats also have no regard for our freedoms or our Bill of Rights. They keep promoting new, human rights to take its place. Their human rights are actually abuses of the rights of the productive.

As they pass one freedom-robbing bill after another with the virus as an excuse, you are getting to see where they will head once in power.

These are dangerous times and we are in big trouble.

When New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was asked about violating the Bill of Rights, he laughed, said it was “above my pay grade,” and he wasn’t thinking about that. He’s a typical Democrat.