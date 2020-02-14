Report AG Barr ordered a re-examination of General Flynn’s case

Attorney General William Barr ordered a re-examination of several high-profile cases, including that of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to the NY Times sources, for whatever the Times is worth.

U.S. officials briefed on the matter say the move could bring fresh scrutiny of the political motives behind actions at the Justice Department.

U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of St. Louis has been tasked with taking a second look at some aspects of the sensitive cases, one of the officials said. It was not clear which other cases were under review, and what form the reviews had taken.

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF OUTSIDE PROSECUTORS INVOLVED

The Times claims, “Over the past two weeks, the outside prosecutors have begun grilling line prosecutors in the Washington office about various cases — some public, some not — including investigative steps, prosecutorial actions and why they took them, according to the people. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations.”

“The moves amounted to imposing a secondary layer of monitoring and control over what career prosecutors have been doing in the Washington office. They are part of a broader turmoil in that office coinciding with Mr. Barr’s recent installation of a close aide, Timothy Shea, as interim United States attorney in the District of Columbia, after Mr. Barr maneuvered out the Senate-confirmed former top prosecutor in the office, Jessie K. Liu,” the Times reports.

The deep state is in turmoil. The IG report wasn’t exactly flattering and it’s time for someone to supervise them.

This comes days after the Attorney General saw the absurdity in the Roger Stone sentence and ordered it to be re-filed with a reasonable recommendation. Four Mueller-tied prosecutors resigned from the case over it.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general who served as Trump’s first national security adviser, is awaiting sentencing. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI about a conversation he had with the then-ambassador to Russia.

His lawyer says the General was framed. The swamp didn’t want him in that position.

He now wants his guilty verdict withdrawn, and said he was coerced into pleading guilty. He says the prosecutors threatened to go after his son or charge him with other crimes, and that he “is innocent of this crime.”

The swamp doesn’t like this oversight by their boss.