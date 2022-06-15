Squad Member Rep. Bowman Warns of Civil War If GOP Takes Congress

Squad member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman warns of a civil war if Republicans take back Congress in November.

He sounds like an insurrectionist. Maybe he should be dragged out of his home in the wee hours by armed agents and arraigned in leg irons. Then they could keep him in jail for a year without due process, charges, or bail.

Without any evidence, he says white nationalists “have been pushing” for “civil war” and will take even more control if they win in November. He said the right has been “radicalized by the great replacement myth.”

What does he call it when millions of foreigners are brought into the country and given the benefits of citizens at the expense of citizens? We’d like to know.

Ask the Democrats:

He was on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” that Republicans will suppress the J6 committee and “impeach President Biden as quickly as possible and they will continue to find ways to impeach him going forward.”

“Our democracy is hanging by a thread,” the race-baiting representative from New York said. “And black and brown people, our lives are in the balance if these people come back into power.”

Fearmongering does work and that is all these evil people have going for them.

Watch:

UNHINGED: Far-left Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Republican victories in November would lead to “civil war” pic.twitter.com/dVoxJV9BJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Related