Uprising in Sri Lanka – The First Nation to Reach Zero Emissions

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka is the first country to reach zero carbon emissions. They have no oil, no gas, and no electricity. That’s how the US will end up if someone doesn’t stop Joe Biden and his revolutionary Marxists. There is nothing to replace fossil fuels.

The idea of obliterating fossil fuels rapidly is central to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset.

The WEF Marxists predict global uprisings, food shortages, and economic disasters. Based on their actions and goals, were they predicting or planning them?

It’s not only Sri Lanka rising up, it’s also, to varying degrees, The Netherlands, Pakistan, and Ecuador. We just saw Trudeau take down the trucker protest in Canada. The corrupt US media ignored the trucker protest. Australians tried to rise up but were also taken down.

The WEF-WHO lockdowns did serious damage to the world. The cure was worse than the disease. Their non-stop pressure to cut off fossil fuels only adds to it.

Come November, The WHO hopes to become the official pandemic ruler and the WEF supports that. The WHO supports lockdowns. Why? I will leave that to you.

LOOKING TO RUSSIA FOR LEADERSHIP

Sri Lanka is in the worst shape. They are looking desperately to Russia for help.

Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday said he urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped island nation import fuel as it faces its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Short of foreign exchange because of economic mismanagement and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Sri Lanka has been struggling to import even essentials, leading to severe shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

The Washington Post Editorial Board said Sri Landa faces a profound economic collapse that could spawn a humanitarian crisis and political upheaval worldwide.

They insist that the US help. Unfortunately, it’s a bad time for the US to do anything with a senile old man running the country according to the whims of unaccountable Marxists in the White House and government agencies.

It will also be rather difficult as we’re broke, and Biden’s collapsing our energy sector. Then there is the little matter of our unofficial 51st state, Ukraine. They want $750 billion from the US and Europe. The bulk of the $750 billion will come from the US if Biden answers their demands. The G7 already said they would rebuild Ukraine, a country that is losing to Russia daily. The G7 is generous with other peoples’ money.

All this as we are in a proxy war with Russia and are threatening war with China.

RUSSIA ANSWERS THE CALL

In the meantime, Biden is pushing Sri Lanka toward Russia. We don’t have fuel to spare thanks to Biden’s actions.

Two officials from a Russian oil company arrived in Sri Lanka today to discuss the purchasing of oil, Menafn reports.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and sought credit to obtain fuel.

The Sri Lankan President tweeted saying he had a very productive telephone conversation with the Russian President.

“Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his gvt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges,” President Rajapaksa said.

He also asked Russia to resume flights to Sri Lanka.

The US is nowhere.

THE WEF, OF WHICH BIDEN IS A PART, SUGGESTED A GLOBAL UPRISING COULD BRING ABOUT THEIR GREAT RESET

There are some warning signs.

⭕️ #SriLanka has completely collapsed. Angry crowds now chasing and killing wealthy people as food and energy shortages hit. Over 200 dead so far, police use live rounds. State of anarchy on one side, police state on the other. pic.twitter.com/XAxW6uWXBT — 21st Century Wire 🇾🇪 (@21stCenturyWire) July 6, 2022

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands… Ecuador too is in REVOLT The global uprising has begun: pic.twitter.com/bqOdEPsQG1 https://t.co/SlcbPEZL5q — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 6, 2022

The Netherlands 🇳🇱 is becoming a dictatorship. PM Rutte and Kaag say to the Dutch people: "You will own nothing and you'll be happy." Rutte and Kaag are members of #WEF. Agenda of WEF is: globalist rich get richer. Poor people get poorer. pic.twitter.com/fTCFtZBb0m — NewsBlog (@newsblogmedia) July 6, 2022

Supermarkets in the Netherlands. Inspired by the Canadian trucker protests farmers in the Netherlands are blocking major distribution routes in protest against the Government. Truckers and Farmers show the world how to defeat corrupt politicians anywhere. pic.twitter.com/R3tBRAI1YT — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 5, 2022

