St Louis couple who defended their home expect to be indicted

Mark McCloskey, the homeowner who defended his St. Louis home recently from a large mob of ‘mostly peaceful protesters,’ told Fox News on Monday that his lawyer didn’t want him to appear on ‘Tucker’ because he expects him to be “indicted shortly.”

Last week, the police were forced to go to his home with a warrant and confiscate his rifle. Their lawyer later turned over Mrs. McCloskey’s inoperable handgun.

“The police were really very professional and very nice,” McCloskey said. “The cops that came out to issue the search warrant on us, they were almost apologetic. They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it, and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV.”

McCloskey said that the officers did not appear to believe that he and his wife did anything wrong but were being forced to carry out the order by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, a [Soros] Democrat. She claimed that the McCloskeys defending their private property was a “violent assault.”

Mark McCloskey said the police seemed “almost apologetic.”

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly,” McCloskey said. “Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

He also noted that the Marxist mob is supported by the media.

Mark McCloskey says that he believes that he and his wife are going to be “indicted shortly”. pic.twitter.com/8o4xsb82Az — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2020