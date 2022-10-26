Stacey Abrams Stars in a P*ssy Abortion Protest Song – For Real

I saw this song and dance with signs and thought it was too much for the website, but it is a campaign p*ssy event, and it’s not in a strip show. Stacey Abrams and the rappers thought this was cool or something.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, joined “Big Energy” rapper Latto on-stage Saturday to make a speech about abortion rights.

“Give it up for the queen herself, Stacey Abrams,” Latto said as the candidate joined her on stage while holding a “My body, my choice” sign.

The Left is back to “my body, my choice,” hoping we forgot how they took our rights to our bodies away during COVID.

Stacey Abrams wants to be the most undignified governor in the nation.

They think this is a viable protest strategy, but it doesn’t work. It makes them look trashy.

This really happened 😭 “P*SSY” signs paraded around Stacey Abrams while she was featured on stage at a Lizzo concert during the feminist protest song “P*SSY.” pic.twitter.com/BfTQUsiQ1r — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 24, 2022

