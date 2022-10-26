Systemic Racist Airline Seats! Just Ask Joe

Without any evidence, Joe said that the extra fees for roomy bulkhead seats mostly affect people of color. It would be nice to see his stats on that.
Joe’s a race-baiting racist, former segregationist loving, divisive troublemaker.
Everyone on some planes get charged extra for the leg room. It’s given to people who are heavy or long-legged and they have to know how to open the emergency door. I was an airline hostess in my last life so I know. There is no systemic racism. The bozo in the White House thinks all black people or people or color are poor or unsuccessful.
Someone please tell him most people of color are successful in all walks of life. He has no ethics and he’s simply trying to divide us for political expediencey.
Watch:
Joe Biden just said that fees on airplanes for extra leg room in front mostly affect people of color 🧐
pic.twitter.com/UmRQnlRQOR
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022
Race seems to be the only thing the Democrats have and the Democrats are racist to the bone and always have been. Communist Democrats are scared. They know The People are coming after them. The People are taking America Back!
Democrats have sold their souls to the Communist Chinese and The World Economic Forum Cult. At the bidding of both they have destroyed the US Economy and in the Process destroyed the Standard of living for 80% of Americans. For some Democrats, it was just a case of getting back at the Deplorable for having the Gall to vote for President Trump. In other words, it was revenge for not becoming a good little Communist!
The Democrat Party will not exist by November 2024 and it’s Leaders will be in Jail, Commit Suicide, or just plain drop Dead. Democrats will be branded as Communist and Enemies of America. I used to want to see them swing from a Gallows, but Poor and in Jail is a fate worse than death for these people.
We should have crushed the Communist back in the 1960s, hopefully we have learned our lesson and will do it now! Big Business is Lawyering Up. They know the New Congress is going to investigate them for Illegal transfers of Technology. I expect a new House Committee on Un-American Activities and it will go after Communist and unscrupulous businessmen. In the past, the House Committee on Un-American Activities ran into problems because it didn’t follow through with criminal investigations. When the USSR collapsed we found out that many the Committee suspected of being Foreign Spies were Foreign Spies. The Congress needs to disband the FBI and reconstitute it as an investigation body to gather evidence for the Congress and Law Enforcement. The two Functions should have never been combined. When you combine the two they become “The Secret Police”.
The Secret Police and the Administration have crossed a line and calls of fake Racism is not going to deter the Fate of the Democrat Party and the un-elected Deep State Bureaucracies. A Free Country can’t have Secret Police or Secret Courts! We also need to confined the Press to the Truth!
Leftists incessantly complain about private businesses making money for valid services and products, while the leftists waste trillions for invalid purposes.
In Joes simple mind, black people are overweight with fat stomachs, butts and legs or else they are 6 foot 10 basketball players.