Systemic Racist Airline Seats! Just Ask Joe

Without any evidence, Joe said that the extra fees for roomy bulkhead seats mostly affect people of color. It would be nice to see his stats on that.

Joe’s a race-baiting racist, former segregationist loving, divisive troublemaker.

Everyone on some planes get charged extra for the leg room. It’s given to people who are heavy or long-legged and they have to know how to open the emergency door. I was an airline hostess in my last life so I know. There is no systemic racism. The bozo in the White House thinks all black people or people or color are poor or unsuccessful.

Someone please tell him most people of color are successful in all walks of life. He has no ethics and he’s simply trying to divide us for political expediencey.

Watch:

Joe Biden just said that fees on airplanes for extra leg room in front mostly affect people of color 🧐

pic.twitter.com/UmRQnlRQOR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

