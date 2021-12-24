Staffers Talk About the Joyless White House This Season

















The New York Post and Politico reported about White House aides who say if you want to be miserable, their job is it. They’re updating their resumes to get out on Joe’s one-year anniversary in the White House [destroying the country].

The small perks of working in the White House, like the chance to take part in holiday parties and ceremonies, means they have to work as unpaid volunteers staffing the event. Only the elite get to go without the slave labor component.

For the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning and the Christmas tree lighting, attendance was doled out via a lottery system, leaving out many White House aides.

The top tier pass out champagne perks to their D.C. elite friends and treat the Biden aides as simple servants.

As the New York Post noted, “Some White House workers reportedly blame the low morale on the presence of longtime Biden aides who remain distant from their colleagues, a situation summed up by the phrase: “No new friends in Biden world.”

As they eye the exits, they talk about the chaos.

“A lot of the natural coordination that happens in a typically functioning White House has been lost, and there has been no proactive effort to make up for it through intentional team building,” said one White House official.

We all know how Kamala’s workers feel about her — it’s not good. Kamala and Joe are two warring factions. Both are inept. Kamala continues to whine that her problems stem from her gender and her race. In actuality, they stem from her personality and ineptitude.

