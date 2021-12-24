Kamala Stupidly Thinks She’d Succeed If She Was a White Male

















No, that’s not it, Kamala. If you were a white male, we would still think you are a phony, obnoxious, weird, inept politician who is supremely unqualified for the vice presidency.

Harris’s allies griped on the pages of The New York Times that Biden only used her to win the White House. They must have forgotten Kamala was famously at 0% +, barely registering on the presidential Richter scale when she dropped out.

Harris thinks the media would love her more if she was a white male. Oh, right Kamala, look at how nice they were to Donald Trump!

In fact, name one VP the media was kind to – anyone, anyone?

Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, all of whom were white and male. She also has confided in them about the difficulties she is facing with the intractable issues in her portfolio, such as voting rights and the root causes of migration

“I think it’s no secret that the different things she has been asked to take on are incredibly demanding, not always well understood publicly, and take a lot of work as well as a lot of skill,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview. “You have to do everything except one thing, which is taking credit.”

The root causes of illegal immigration are Democrat policies and every honest person knows it. Pretending it’s not the case makes her look idiotic.

As for voting rights, that’s a lie too. They want to cheat as evidenced by HR1/S1 and The John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Harris has a highfalutin opinion of herself and she expected to share the presidency. If she wasn’t inept, that might have happened. She gets nothing done.

She’s a phony, a liar, and she’s very weird – laughs inappropriately all the time. Kamala connects with no one.

All she has done for Central America and Mexico is throw money at them and aggravate most of the leaders.

On voting rights, Ms. Harris, who asked Mr. Biden if she could lead the administration’s efforts on the issue, has invited activists to the White House and delivered speeches. But her office has not developed detailed plans to work with lawmakers to make sure that two bills that would reform the system will pass Congress, according to a senior official in her office.

Thank God!

Representative Henry Cuellar, a moderate from Texas and one of the more prominent voices on border issues in the Democratic Party, said his experiences with Ms. Harris’s team had been disappointing. When Mr. Cuellar heard Ms. Harris was traveling to the border in June, he had his staff call her office to offer help and advice for her visit. He never received a callback.

“I say this very respectfully to her: I moved on,” Mr. Cuellar said. “She was tasked with that job, it doesn’t look like she’s very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue.”

Rep. Karen Bass went beyond Harris’s sex: “I know, and we all knew, that she would have a difficult time because anytime you’re a ‘first,’ you do.’ And to be the first woman vice president, to be the first Black, Asian woman, that’s a triple. So we knew it was going to be rough, but it has been relentless, and I think extremely unfair.”

No, it has nothing to do with her gender and ethnicity. She is pretty, and we people wanted her to succeed, but she’s a mess. Passing the buck isn’t helping either.

