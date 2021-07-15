Thoroughly delusional Milley thinks DJT is Hitler and 74 million Americans are Nazis

















“This is a Reichstag moment… The gospel of the Führer,” Milley allegedly said to his aides according to CNN.

Excerpts in the upcoming book I Alone Can Fix It by Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker read like a bad spy novel, the kind you pick up dirt cheap in the supermarket.

According to the book, it seems that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley [a woke swamp critter] thought Donald Trump and his followers would attempt a coup. However, the courageous swampster assured Speaker Pelosi and his allied generals that “they’re not going to f***ing succeed.”

He and his allied generals said they would resign if DJT tried to overthrow the government.

Milley viewed Trump as “the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose,” the authors write, and he saw parallels between Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric as a victim and savior and Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

“This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley told aides, according to the book. “The gospel of the Führer.”

Ahead of a November pro-Trump “Million MAGA March” to protest the election results, Milley told aides he feared it “could be the modern American equivalent of ‘brownshirts in the streets,'” referring to the pro-Nazi militia that fueled Hitler’s rise to power.

This is as Democrats plan to rob us of our freedoms and our money. Donald Trump ran the government as a traditional American president.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed,” Milley reportedly said. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Milley doesn’t plan to address the book and he didn’t dispute it.

The official did state that Milley is “not going to sit in silence while people try to use the military against Americans,” and that while he “‘tried his hardest to actively stay out of politics,’ if the events that occurred brought him into that arena temporarily, ‘so be it.’”

The opposite is true. The woke general is shoving the hard-left Critical Race Theory down the throats of military men. Trump believes in freedom.

The book also details conversations Milley had with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“We are all trusting you,” she said. “Remember your oath.” The two even talked about the possibility that Trump would use nuclear weapons after the January 6 riot.

Milley appeared to refer to Trump supporters as Nazis when planning for President Joe Biden’s inauguration: “Here’s the deal, guys: These guys are Nazis, they’re boogaloo boys, they’re Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II. We’re going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren’t getting in.”

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly personally thanked Milley: “We all know what you and some others did.”

The book concludes with Milley describing relief there had not been a coup, telling Michelle Obama at the inauguration: “No one has a bigger smile today than I do. … You can’t see it under my mask, but I do.”

Milley’s elevator doesn’t run up to the top floor. It’s the left that attempted a coup. In fact, Nancy Pelosi wanted the military to arrange a coup. This is the general who describes Antifa and BLM riots as “protests” and “demonstrations.”

These people are certifiable, and they have all the power.

