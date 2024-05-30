Stalinesque NYC Court Finds Trump Guilty on All Counts – Updated

By
M DOWLING
-
3
17

I’ll keep updating this for a while.

A corrupt judge, corrupt prosecutors, and a Democrat jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts. He faces over 100 years in prison.

Don’t be surprised if Merchan imprisons him or remands hime to his home at some point.

Some lawyers are saying that this means the following:
  1. Trump is no longer eligible to run for president and must withdraw immediately. The Constitution prohibits anyone with a criminal conviction from running. Nikki Haley will be the nominee since she finished second.

  2. Double Jeopardy and full faith and credit require that he be convicted of all pending charges in other states without a trial.

  3. He cannot appeal this one Because he has already appealed the E. Jean Carrot verdict. You only get one like a jury strike, and he used it.

I can’t stand Nikki Haley.

Some Responses:


