Stalinesque NYC Court Finds Trump Guilty on All Counts – Updated

I’ll keep updating this for a while.

A corrupt judge, corrupt prosecutors, and a Democrat jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts. He faces over 100 years in prison.

Don’t be surprised if Merchan imprisons him or remands hime to his home at some point.

BREAKING: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York pic.twitter.com/Yq8LWihvRx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2024

Some lawyers are saying that this means the following:

Trump is no longer eligible to run for president and must withdraw immediately. The Constitution prohibits anyone with a criminal conviction from running. Nikki Haley will be the nominee since she finished second. Double Jeopardy and full faith and credit require that he be convicted of all pending charges in other states without a trial. He cannot appeal this one Because he has already appealed the E. Jean Carrot verdict. You only get one like a jury strike, and he used it.

I can’t stand Nikki Haley.

Some Responses:

Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Guilty. Not guilty. America is still going to elect President Trump in November. pic.twitter.com/39YVEaPmu6 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: A Manhattan jury has found Trump guilty on all counts. We knew from the start this was the most likely outcome. This case was engineered for years, from the very top of the Democrat apparatus, to bring down Trump, using a rigged law in a rigged courtroom with a rigged… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024

Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in sham trial where the result was preordained before the jury was even selected. A total travesty of justice. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2024

Donald Trump Found Guilty Of Being Donald Trump https://t.co/G0l2tw7WPD pic.twitter.com/runhetdaAM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: A Manhattan jury has found Trump guilty on all counts. We knew from the start this was the most likely outcome. This case was engineered for years, from the very top of the Democrat apparatus, to bring down Trump, using a rigged law in a rigged courtroom with a rigged… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024

Related