UNANIMOUS! NRA Wins an Important NY Free Speech Case

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a First Amendment case against New York regulators. The case, NRA v. Vullo, involved allegations that New York officials coerced banks and insurance companies to cease business with the NRA as a form of punishment for the group’s gun rights advocacy.

The court’s decision reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the NRA’s lawsuit and is seen as a significant victory for free speech and the Second Amendment.

The unconstitutional debanking coerced by the New York regulators could not get one vote.

Justice Sotomayor ruled that, while Vullo could criticize the NRA, she could not use her power to “threaten enforcement actions…to punish or suppress the NRA’s gun-promotion advocacy.”

They violated the NRA’s free speech rights. The Gun Owners of America (GOA) stated that If Maria Vullo had been successful at de-banking the NRA by weaponizing “reputational risk,” then Gun Owners of America would surely have been the next target.

The GOA and GOF had filed amicus briefs.

UNANIMOUS: The Supreme Court️ upholds the @NRA’s claim that New York unconstitutionally targeted it for adverse treatment in banking, stifling its First Amendment rights. Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/KmIII71Rtb — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) May 30, 2024

Related