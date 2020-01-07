Watch Joe Biden Use a Flip Phone

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, the best candidate the Democrats have for the presidency, can’t use a flip phone. We would brush this aside but he struggles with everything. And, he is running for President of the United States.

He was confused when he got voicemail.

He has a lot of trouble with facts as well and his mind doesn’t step in when his facts are absurd.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply