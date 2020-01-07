Watch Joe Biden Use a Flip Phone

Presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, the best candidate the Democrats have for the presidency, can’t use a flip phone. We would brush this aside but he struggles with everything. And, he is running for President of the United States.

He was confused when he got voicemail.

Watch Biden struggle to use a flip phone. Meanwhile Trump has been firing off Tweets and shitposting from a smartphone for years. pic.twitter.com/r4sSGL4USz — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 4, 2020

He has a lot of trouble with facts as well and his mind doesn’t step in when his facts are absurd.

It’s not the first time he has messed up country populations…like when he said one of his plans would put 720 million women back into the workforce despite a US population of only 330 millionpic.twitter.com/kzCnKopvE7 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 6, 2020