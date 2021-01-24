Star Wars/LucasFilm supports saying ‘all white people are racist’

The official Star Wars Twitter account and Lucas Film threw their full support behind new hire Krystina Arielle and her announcement that all white people are racist.

Earlier today Bounding Into Comics reported on a number of tweets that Arielle, the new host of The Star Wars The High Republic Show, where she called all white people racists.

[I will not be seeing or doing anything tied to Star Wars again — ever.]

Star Wars is hiring more people like paranoid white-hater Arielle.

Watch but look at her hate posts that follow:

Some of her tweets:



READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT BOUNDING INTO COMICS

