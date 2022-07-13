Starbucks to Close 16 Stores in Dangerous Democrat Cities

Starbucks is closing 16 locations, six of them are in LA because of patrons using them to shoot up. You can thank the LA DA George Gascon for that. He allows this.

The company said it is not safe for employees and customers. Of those closing down by the end of July, six were located in Los Angeles.

The closures come after the coffee chain received reports from workers of reported crime concerns, including drug use by members of the public, the company said.

In a letter sent to employees on Monday, Starbucks Vice Presidents Denise Nelson and Debbie Stroud detailed that the issues, which currently face the whole nation, include “personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use and more.”

One of L.A.’s most visited locations, found in the heart of West Hollywood, will be among those closing.

“It’s certainly involved more homeless people and residents acting out,” said West Hollywood City Councilman John D’Amico.

The drug dealers are also hanging out in these stores.

The one on the Walk of Fame, will also close down for safety reasons.

CBS reporters spoke with one of the location’s employees, who recently filed his own incident report after a drunk man harassed him and damaged store property.

“He had pulled the fire alarm off of the wall, completely ripped the fire alarm off the wall, and then he left,” said Robert Medina-Fischer. “There’s nothing we can do, we can’t stop them.”

Other cities around the United States that will also see some locations close included Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C. All of them are closing because of the rampant crime in Democrat cities.

BAD DEMOCRAT IDEAS LIKE THESE

In 2018, Starbucks issued a policy allowing anyone to use its restroom. The policy was created after two Black men, who were waiting for a business meeting, were denied the use of the Starbucks’ restrooms, asked to leave, and later arrested. They later reached a settlement with Starbucks.

Starbucks also noted an effort — now in eight cities — called Outreach Worker, which connects store employees to nonprofit groups that can help patrons who are chronically homeless, mentally ill, or abusing drugs.

Over the last two years, Democrat cities have seen a big spike in violent crime and theft.

Violent crimes in Seattle have shot up by 23% in 2022, with 1,815 incidents recorded as of April 30, compared to 1,474 recorded during the same timeframe last year.

In New York yesterday, there were 5 shootings in the Bronx and, in the past two days, there is a serial killer stabbing homeless people.

Other companies will follow suit and the place will go down. Visitors will stop coming. That’s how it works when Democrats turn places into 3rd world hellholes.

