Warren Demands Massachusetts Shut Down Pregnancy Clinics

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA) this week attacked crisis pregnancy centers and said Massachusetts and Congress need to work to shut them down. She wants to shut down clinics that give women an option to not abort their unborn babies. Warren wants to take away a woman’s right to choose over what she does with her body.

“In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by 3 to 1. We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that,” Warren said.

She must think pregnant women are so stupid that they can’t decide for themselves what type of help they should get. Ironically, Planned Parenthood completely masks its only goal of abortion.

Warren wants to deny women the right to choose.

Warren is denying the agency of women who *choose* to keep their babies when sufficient practical and moral support is offered. This isn’t pro-choice. Just pro-abortion. https://t.co/M2d3ikmF2n — Madeleine Kearns (@madeleinekearns) July 13, 2022

WARREN’S BILL TO TURN THE FTC INTO AN ABORTION CENTURION

Warren also has a bill in the Senate to counter what she claims is fraud by the pro-life clinics. The bill could fine charities as much as $100,000 or “50 percent of the revenues earned by the ultimate parent entity” of the charity for violating the act’s “prohibition on disinformation” related to abortion.

The bill doesn’t define “prohibited speech”.

Warren’s bill directs the Federal Trade Commission to “promulgate rules to prohibit a person from advertising with the use of misleading statements related to the provision of abortion services.”

It turns the Federal Trade Commission into one of their politicized disinformation boards for abortion. The vagueness of the definition leaves the definition of prohibited speech so wide open that Democrats can make it anything against anyone they want to target.

Warren also signed on to a letter in which members of Congress tried to pressure Google into suppressing search results for such centers.

At the same time, Democrat operatives are firebombing pregnancy centers and churches without this woman voicing one word of complaint.

The Left has been making up lies such as anti-abortion pregnancy centers are collecting data that could be weaponized. There is zero evidence that they would do that.

THE CENTERS HELP WOMEN

The pro-life centers provide clothes, food, diapers, housing, and some medical care. Ms. Stuckey gives an ironic take on it in response to the people of the hard left. Women should have a right to choose (until it’s clearly murder and the child is viable), especially minority women who have been the biggest target of abortionists and their sometimes irrational arguments.

I’m not proud to admit it, but over the years, my followers have donated thousands of strollers, diapers, cribs, & onesies to those predatory, scary pregnancy centers @ewarren is warning us about. I shudder thinking that perhaps we contributed to the evil of kids being clothed. pic.twitter.com/LgOsoyq6sP — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 13, 2022

Mary Margaret Olohan also went the sarcasm route:

Some of you guys are unfamiliar with sarcasm https://t.co/zmtz2lwjXM — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 12, 2022

